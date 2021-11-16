PIX turns 1 year with new security measures | PIX

The PIX, the instant payment system of the Central Bank (BC), completes 1 year of operation in the country and this Tuesday (16) gains a set of new security measures.

Among the new measures are the preventive blocking of funds in case of suspected fraud, mandatory notifications of rejected transactions and refunds by the receiving institution, in cases of well-founded suspicion of fraud or operational failure in the systems of participating institutions.

The new measures were announced at the end of September. According to the Central Bank, the mechanisms “create incentives for participants to increasingly improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms.”

PIX is a real-time, 24-hour-a-day resource transfer engine.

Currently, there are almost 350 million registered keys. According to the Central Bank, more than 104 million individual users have already carried out a transaction via PIX.

In this 1 year of PIX, the Central Bank estimates that more than 45 million people who did not carry out electronic transactions now do PIX frequently and that the system has already managed to reduce bank costs for companies by almost R$ 5 billion. See video above.

Precautionary Block: This measure will allow the bank that holds the user’s account to preemptively block funds for up to 72 hours in cases of suspected fraud. Whenever the precautionary block is triggered, the institution must immediately notify the client.

Notice of infringement: notification of infringement will no longer be optional and will become mandatory. Mechanism aims to allow banks to register a marking in the PIX key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is "founded suspicion of fraud". This information will be shared with other financial institutions to increase fraud prevention mechanisms;

expanding the use of information for fraud prevention purposes: a new functionality will be created that will allow the consultation of information linked to PIX keys. Thus, fraud notification information will be available to all PIX participants, who will be able to use this information in their processes such as, for example, opening accounts;

additional mechanisms for data protection: mechanisms adopted by banks must be, at least, equal to the mechanisms implemented by the BC. Banks will also have to define procedures for identifying and handling cases where excessive PIX key queries occur;

refund of amounts in case of fraud or failure: the return may be initiated by the payment service provider of the receiving user, on its own initiative or at the request of the service provider of the paying user, in cases of well-founded suspicion of fraud or operational failure in the systems of participating institutions.

The Central Bank also changed the regulation of the PIX to make it clear that banks must be held responsible for “frauds arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms”.

Nightly Transfer Limit

Since October 4th, the limit of R$1,000 for transfers and payments made by individuals from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, including the PIX, has been in effect. Legal entities (companies) will not be affected by the measure.

The limit can be changed at the customer’s request, through the electronic service channels. However, the financial institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected.

According to the Central Bank, banks must offer their customers the option of registering in advance accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.