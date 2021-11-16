Pix will allow refunds from today | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais PIX

On the same day that Pix completes one year, the tool will have a Special Return Mechanism, which will facilitate the return of transferred amounts in case of suspected fraud or operational failure.

The mechanism was announced by the Central Bank (BC) in June and from this Tuesday it joins other measures to improve the security of the Pix.

The idea is that the return is made by the institution where the recipient has an account, either on its own initiative or at the request of the institution where the payer has an account. There is already a similar mechanism, but it works only when the receiving user detects an error.

The new function makes the return possible only in cases of “founded suspicion of fraud” or operational failures. In the case of mistaken transfers, the resources may be returned by the receiving user with the role that already existed previously.

Anyone who receives funds improperly, whether due to fraud or operational failures, will have to be notified of the debit to the account and the transaction must be included in the transaction statement.

Limit of BRL 1 thousand

The mechanism becomes yet another protection tool for Pix users. Previously, BC had already established a limit of R$1,000 on transactions carried out at night.

In addition, financial institutions must offer customers the ability to choose different transaction limits for day and night. This decision was taken because most crimes, such as lightning kidnappings, take place at night.