Pix will have value with suspected fraud blocked from today – Economy

The second phase of Pix, the Central Bank’s digital, instantaneous and free payment method, completes one year this Tuesday (16). On your birthday, the system debuts a series of security measures to improve its functioning.

Among them are the preventive blocking of up to 72 hours of funds by banks in case of suspected fraud and mandatory notifications of rejected transactions. See below.

Since the day October 4th started to be worth the R$1,000 limit on nightly transfers, between 8 pm and 6 am, performed through Pix. The nightly transfer limit can be changed at the client’s request, formalized in the electronic service channels, but the institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected.

The measures are aimed at preventing fraud and lightning kidnapping. According to the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo, in the first seven months of this year, there was an increase of 39.1%, with 206 reports on the occurrence of lightning kidnappings.

How will it work?

precautionary block

This measure will allow the institution that holds the account of the individual receiving user to carry out a preventive blocking of resources for up to 72 hours in cases of suspected fraud.

The option will allow the institution to carry out a more robust fraud analysis, increasing the probability of recovery of funds by paying users who are victims of some crime.

Whenever the precautionary block is activated, the institution must immediately notify the receiving user.

Infringement Notice

The infraction notification, a functionality that is now optional, becomes mandatory, in addition to having its use extended to transactions in which the payer and recipient have an account at the same institution and for transactions rejected on grounds of suspected fraud.

This mechanism allows, for example, that institutions register a mark in the Pix key, in the CPF/CNPJ of the user and in the account number when there is a well-founded suspicion of fraud. This information will be shared with the other institutions whenever there is a query to a Pix key, giving more support to the institutions’ fraud prevention mechanisms.

Expanding the use of information for fraud prevention purposes

A new functionality will also be created that will allow the consultation of information linked to Pix keys for security purposes. The objective is that this consultation is carried out to feed the participants’ fraud analysis mechanisms, including in processes that are not directly related to Pix.

Thus, fraud notification information linked to end users will be available to all Pix participants, who will be able to use it in their processes, such as opening accounts.

Additional mechanisms for data protection

Establishment of obligation that the mechanisms adopted by institutions are at least the same as those implemented by the BC. There will also be a need for institutions to define procedures for identifying and handling cases in which excessive Pix key queries occur, which do not result in settlement or cases of invalid keys.

Increased accountability of institutions

The Pix Regulation now makes it clear that institutions that offer Pix to their customers have a duty to be responsible for fraud arising from failures in their own risk management mechanisms, including failure to comply with risk management measures.

Additionally, it was determined that institutions must mandatorily use the information linked to Pix keys as one of the factors to be considered for the purposes of authorization and rejection of transactions.

These measures create incentives for participants to increasingly improve their security and fraud analysis mechanisms.

Pix saque and Pix troco will start on November 29

Officially, Pix went into effect on November 3 last year for only 5% of banking system customers and on reduced hours.

Since November 16, 2020, the modality started to serve registered bank customers for 24 hours.

This Tuesday, a year later, the system starts to integrate these new security measures and there are still more changes to come.

From the on November 29 of this year, users could perform two new services with the modality: Pix saque and Pix troco.

Account holders may withdraw up to R$500 during the day and up to R$100 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am).

The use of the service will be completely free for the individual end customer for up to eight operations per month.

The following services may be offered: commercial establishments such as bakeries, supermarkets, among others; shared ATM networks; and Pix participants through their own ATMs.

To access cash resources, the customer simply needs to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a similar dynamic to a normal Pix, by reading a QR Code shown to the customer or from the service provider’s application .

How it will work in practice:

Pix Cash Out: In this transaction, the user arrives at the cashier and asks to make a withdrawal of R$ 100, for example, using his Pix key.

Pix Change: in this case, the user buys something at the establishment and asks for an extra amount in physical cash in the transaction.

For example: the person buys a product for R$100, makes a Pix for R$200 and receives R$100 back in cash as a withdrawal from their account.

The new Pix functions will not be mandatory in commerce, even if the establishment already accepts Pix as a form of payment.

Pix: find out what the main scams are and how to protect yourself