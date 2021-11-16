Placental registration reinforces the mother-infant bond at the HGU

The arrival of a baby is full of emotions and birth is one of the most memorable moments of the journey. To make him physically eternal, the nursing team at the Unimed General Hospital, Unimed Costa Oeste, in Toledo (PR), presents the parents with a souvenir: the illustrative record of the placenta.

Tree of Life – The art is known worldwide as the Tree of Life, in allusion to the shape that the placenta is when painted with ink and stamped on a sheet of paper or canvas. “This organ has blood vessels in the placental disc that look like branched branches and the umbilical cord is similar to the trunk”, describes the coordinator of the Maternity Department at the HGU, Bruna Feitosa. She explains that the placenta has important functions when the child is in the uterine stage, responsible for nutrition and the baby’s growth. “It starts to develop in the first days of pregnancy and comes off minutes after the baby is born. But more than this vital function, the placenta is the biggest link between mother and baby inside the uterus”, he adds.

with love and affection– Among the nursing items are supports with colored paints, pens, glitter, glue and stickers. Materials also needed for the HGU maternity team to make the Tree of Life even more beautiful. “By painting the placenta, stamping it on paper, using elements to decorate it and writing a message, we express our joy and emotion at having participated in the coming of this baby”, describes obstetric nurse Barbara Schiapati, when decorating the placenta that brought the little Hector. And nature is capricious in every detail: the umbilical cord knot, on the stamp, was in the shape of a heart. “This art is full of meanings and one of them is the love involved in this new life”, he signals.

Data – In addition to the message, nurses record data such as height, weight and the day the baby was born.

humanization and structure – The placenta stamp is part of the set of actions of the HGU to provide mothers with the best experience in the birth of their children. The modern and equipped infrastructure, combined with a multidisciplinary team capable of acting in the face of any problem, is a reference throughout the region. The Hospital has an exclusive room for humanized childbirth, with equipment that brings comfort, privacy and security to mother and baby. “The concept of humanized childbirth encompasses several stages and we are evolving every day to apply it fully to our patients, with a multidisciplinary team available 24 hours a day”, emphasizes Bruna.

Planning – “Everything is planned with great care, from the preparation and cleaning of the rooms, through the welcoming for the parents to the entire technical and professional structure. Birth is a unique moment in life and we want the beneficiaries to have fond memories and to be 100% satisfied with the services provided”, reinforces Mateus Girardo da Rocha, Nursing manager at the HGU. (Unimed West Coast Press)