Playstation 5 lovers will have difficulty finding the device on the market

For you who are a video game lover and since Sony launched the Playstation it has followed the releases and acquired all editions, but has not yet bought the Playstation 5 because of the price or for any other reason, the game manufacturer will reduce its production.

See also: Instagram: find out how to find out if you’re blocked

Company sources said the company was aiming to produce 16 million copies by the beginning of the year 2022. Those 16 million units would be used to hit the company’s target of 14.8 million and also to have some units in stock. for the year 2023, but they decided to reduce the amount to 15 million.

Sony’s new console broke the record and became the first to sell 10 million copies with greater agility, but since it hit that mark sales have fallen, making the PS5 lag behind its predecessor the Playstation 4.

Many factors have made it difficult to find the Playstation 5 in stores, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony is struggling to deliver the console in various parts of the world. Another important point is that the company is struggling to find essential parts to produce the video game.

Vaccination in countries where Sony has its suppliers was also one of the factors that hampered console production, sources said manufacturers and assembly partners are in daily contact to ensure that all the right units are delivered.

Other technology device companies, such as Nitendo, which also produces game consoles, are having the same difficulty, both in production and distribution of the devices.

Another problem faced by companies is the financial crisis that hit the world because of the pandemic. Companies need to sell their consoles to secure their goals, but many consumers have been left without a job.