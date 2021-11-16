PM suspected of heading a loan shark in the DF led a luxury life with expensive cars and travel; see images | Federal District

Arrested on suspicion of running a loan sharking scheme in the Federal District, 45-year-old Military Police Sgt. Ronie Peter Fernandes da Silva led a life of luxury. With expensive cars and on national and international trips, the military used to flaunt it on social networks. His net salary in the corporation is little more than BRL 8 thousand .

Ronie and six other people were targets of the SOS Malibu operation, which started this Tuesday (16). The suspicion is that the group has raised R$ 8 million in the last 6 months, lending money and extorting victims in the capital (see details below).

In all, they were 15 warrants issued and enforced in Vicente Pires, Taguatinga and São Paulo (SP). In addition to the arrest and seizure of the vehicles, the Court ordered the blocking of seven bank accounts, of individuals and legal entities, which kept BRL 8 million.

g1 contacted the Military Police, but did not get back until the last update of this publication. The report tries to contact Ronie’s defense.

According to the Civil Police, Ronie had at least four luxury cars, rated at BRL 3 million. The vehicles were seized during the operation.

On social media, the sergeant, who identifies himself as “Ronie Malibu”, makes a point of showing his goods. In addition to luxury vehicles, trips to destinations such as China and Dubai are exhibited in the virtual gallery.

Two days ago, Ronie posted a photo of the Maldives Islands, considered one of the most expensive destinations in the world. “Always with open arms to receive God’s blessings, a lot of gratitude for everything”, says the photo caption (see below).

The military also published images of rides on a watercraft and a private plane. Ronie’s records at restaurants, beaches, and on boats also make up the sergeant’s photo mural.

According to the Federal District’s Transparency Portal, the net salary of Ronie, who works as a third sergeant, was R$ 8,290.95 in September this year.

Police believe that the seven investigated lent money to third parties at interest rates higher than those allowed by law, and charged the amounts under a “serious threat”. Six of them were arrested and one is at large in São Paulo (SP).

The Civil Police claims that the loan sharking scheme had members of Ronie’s family. The father and brother are among those arrested in Tuesday’s operation.

The sergeant and another family member were responsible for loaning the amounts and collecting the debts. In some situations, they took over vehicles and demanded the transfer of property from victims. The military was responsible for acquiring the luxury vehicles, according to the investigation.

The other five investigated were “financial traders”, who carried out transactions and withdrawals from the accounts of shell companies, in order to “give a lawful appearance to the amounts deriving from loan sharking”.

Of those, three were responsible for hiding the money. They gave the names to register the luxury vehicles, whose owner was the sergeant.

