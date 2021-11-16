Police classify UK explosion as terrorist incident

the police of United Kingdom declared that the explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was an incident terrorist and believes the episode occurred when a man took an improvised explosive device into a taxi.

The police said on Monday (15) that a passenger would have entered the vehicle with an explosive device that went off suddenly. The suspect died, but the taxi driver managed to escape. Police arrested four men, all in their 20s, who authorities say may know the suspect’s identity.

Interior Minister Priti Patel noted that the level of terrorism in the UK had risen from “substantial” to “serious” after the explosion, meaning an attack was “highly likely”. She further noted that the explosion marked Britain’s second terrorist incident in a month after the murder of lawmaker David Amess in October.

Authorities said the incident began when a taxi driver picked up a passenger on a residential street in Liverpool, in northwest England. A man entered and asked to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a short drive away, Assistant Counter-Terrorism Police Force Chief Russ Jackson said at a news conference on Monday.

“Our investigations indicate that an improvised explosive device was manufactured and the suspicion so far is that it was built by the taxi passenger,” Jackson said.

Surveillance camera footage appears to show the taxi slowing to a stop in the hospital parking lot a few minutes later, before the sudden explosion could take place. A man is seen getting out of the car before the vehicle is quickly engulfed in flames.

The hospital specializes in women’s health, including obstetrics and postnatal care, gynecology and interruption of pregnancy. The site delivers about 8,500 babies, in addition to 10,000 gynecological procedures each year, according to its website.

Police said the motivation for the incident was unclear and could not confirm whether the hospital was the target. Russ Jackson also said he is “aware” that the event took place around Memorial Sunday, which commemorates the British dead in wars.

He confirmed that two addresses were searched in the city after the explosion and “significant items were found” by police officers.

Three men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were arrested, and a fourth man, aged 20, was later detained.

The taxi driver was praised by the prime minister Boris Johnson for avoiding a greater tragedy, claiming that the taxi driver “behaved with incredible presence of mind and bravery”.

