Pope to Secular Franciscans: “Be Mirrors of Christ”

“Open your heart to God! Open your heart to Christ, living among ordinary people, in the style of Saint Francis. As Francis was a ‘mirror of Christ’, so too can you become ‘mirrors of Christ'”. Pope Francis’ words to participants in the General Chapter of Secular Franciscans

This Monday morning (15) Francis received the participants in the General Chapter of the Secular Franciscan Order. The Pope began by greeting everyone with the words that St. Francis said to those he met: “May the Lord give you peace!” and he added that he would like to recall some specific elements of the vocation and mission of Secular Franciscans.

“His vocation is born from the universal call to holiness. O Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us that lay people participate in the priesthood of Christ”, the Pope said and “this holiness, to which you are called as Secular Franciscans”, involves the conversion “of heart, attracted, conquered and transformed by the One who is the only Saint, which is ‘the good, all the good, the supreme good’. This is what makes you – the Pontiff continued – true ‘penitents’. Saint Francis, in his letter to all the faithful, presents the act of “doing penance” as a way of conversion, a way of Christian life, a commitment to do the will and works of the heavenly Father”.

conversion process

When talking about the process of conversion according to the Testament of the Saint, the Pope explains:

“The process of conversion is like this: God takes the initiative: ‘The Lord told me to do penance.’ God takes the penitent to places he would never have gone: ‘God took me among them, the lepers.’ The penitent responds by accepting to put himself at the service of others and being merciful to them. And the result is happiness: ‘What seemed bitter to me turned into sweetness of soul and body’”

“Dear brothers and sisters, this is what I urge you to accomplish in your lives and in your mission. And please don’t confuse ‘doing penance’ with ‘works of penance’. These – fasting, almsgiving, mortification – are consequences of the decision to open our hearts to God”. And he added: “Open your heart to God! Open your heart to Christ, living among the common people, in the style of Saint Francis. As Francis was a ‘mirror of Christ’, so too can you become ‘mirrors of Christ’.

follow the charism

“You are men and women committed to living in the world according to the Franciscan charism. A charism that essentially consists in observing the holy Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ”, the Pope continued, “With your Franciscan and secular identity, you are part of Church on the way out. His favorite place is to be among the people, and there, as lay people – celibate or married -, priests and bishops, each according to his specific vocation, bear witness to Jesus with a simple life, without pretensions, always happy to follow the poor and crucified Christ, as St. Francis and so many men and women of his Order did”.

Encouraging people to go out towards the existential peripheries, the Pope recalled:

“Never forget the poor, who are the flesh of Christ: to them we are called to proclaim the Good News, as Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, his patroness, did, among others”

“May your secularity be full of closeness, compassion and tenderness. And may you be men and women of hope, committed to living it and also to ‘organizing’ it, translating it into concrete everyday situations, in human relationships, in social and political commitment; nurturing hope for tomorrow, easing today’s pain.”

Secular Franciscan Family

Finally, the Pope greeted the secular Franciscans referring to the Franciscan family:

“All of this, dear brothers and sisters, you are called to live in fraternity, feeling that you are part of the great Franciscan family. In this regard, I recall Francis’ desire for the whole family to remain united, respecting the diversity and autonomy of the different components and also of each member”.