Full.News – 7:13 pm | updated on 11/15/2021 19:28



Lisbon, Portugal Photo: Pixabay

Portugal has again registered an increase in the incidence of Covid-19 in 14 days, which already surpasses the mark of 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and is causing concern in the country, where the government has called a meeting with epidemiologists for next Friday.

According to the bulletin this Monday (15), the General Directorate of Health (DGS), the incidence is 156.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 20 points above the last calculated number.

This value places Portugal in the red zone, the most worrying, of the parameter that authorities and specialists use to measure risk in the country, which is based on the incidence and transmission factor Rt.

Currently, the transmission rate is 1.16, which means that an infected person can infect more than one person.

As of Monday, 974 infections were reported – a low number, but the beginning of the week generally has more moderate data because fewer tests are done on weekends – and eight deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients increased for the ninth consecutive day and there are 470 inpatients with the virus (5 more), of which 76 are in intensive care units.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Portugal, with just over 10 million inhabitants, has accumulated 1,108,462 confirmed cases and 18,265 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

NEW MEETING WITH EXPERTS

With growing concern, the government called for Friday a meeting with experts to assess the epidemiological situation in the country, it is used as a reference to decide which measures and restrictions should be applied.

The last was held in mid-September, when Portugal was preparing its last phase of deconfinement.

The Portuguese completed their de-escalation in early October and left only minimal measures in place, such as the use of masks indoors and on public transport.

The government warned, last Friday (12), that it keeps all scenarios “open” in the face of a fifth wave of contagion, and does not even exclude the possibility of having to apply a new confinement.

The Minister of Labor, Ana Mendes Godinho, said this Monday that the possibility of returning to mandatory remote work is not excluded if the numbers of the pandemic continue to evolve negatively.

CONCERN ABOUT CHRISTMAS

Portugal is particularly concerned about Christmas days, as last year’s family gatherings at this time of year accelerated transmission of the British variant of the coronavirus, which led to the most deadly wave of the pandemic and total confinement for more than two months.

An expert report warned last week that Portugal could experience a fifth wave later this year, albeit with fewer deaths than previous ones, thanks to vaccination.

Portugal has already vaccinated 86% of the total population with the complete vaccine cycle and now vaccinates people 65 years of age or older with a third dose. The government expects 70% of this population will have the third dose by December 20th.

*EFE

Read too1 See which European countries are experiencing an increase in Covid cases

two Covid: Austria enacts national lockdown for unvaccinated

3 Fiocruz warns of an increase in Covid cases in Europe and Asia

4 With Covid, governor of Piauí will quarantine in Scotland

5 Netherlands is 1st European country to return to Lockdown regime

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.