Portuguese technician breaks silence and explains why he refused Flamengo

Interviewed by the channel Sky Sports this Monday (15), the Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal revealed the reason why he refused to coach Flamengo last year, after the success of Jorge Jesus in the rubro-negro team. According to the coach, who has a link with Braga until 2022, he was approached by the Gávea team’s board in July 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic ended up being the main “complicating agent”, along with family issues.

“My wife, son and daughter all said the same. We were in the middle of a pandemic, it was dangerous because nobody knew what was going to happen. It was then that I decided I couldn’t go to Brazil”, said the coach intended by Flamengo.

On that occasion, Carvalhal ended up linking up with Braga. Recently, the coach returned to having his name aired in Fla, given the scenario of instability in the work of Renato Gaúcho. On the European continent, the professional also accumulates passages in Besiktas, from Turkey, and Sporting, from Portugal.

Faced with the refusal of Carlos Carvalhal, Flamengo continued with the European line, and hired Domènec Torrent to take the place of Jorge Jesus, but the performance fell short of expectations, and the work was interrupted after failures.

