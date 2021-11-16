Pratt & Whitney launches a new engine for regional aircraft like the ATR





Pratt & Whitney Canada presented today (15), during the Dubai Airshow, the new PW127XT series of turboprop engines for regional aircraft. The company jointly launched with ATR. Model PW127XT-M, the first variant of its type, will be used on the ATR 42/72, reports our partner Aviacionline.

According to a statement from P&W, the PW127XT will offer up to 40% more flight time (no need to retire for maintenance), 20% lower maintenance costs and a 3% improvement in fuel consumption compared to the PW127E/M engines used by the family ATR currently.

Maria Della Posta, president of Pratt & Whitney Canada, highlighted: “Introduced as the ATR celebrates its 40th anniversary, the PW127XT engine series is based on our popular PW127M. For its development we incorporated the knowledge acquired in more than 2,500 million hours of operational experience“.

Like the rest of the engines developed by Pratt & Whitney Canada, the PW127XT-M are certified to use up to 50% sustainable jet fuel.

Air Corsica, launch customer

Air Corsica, Corsica’s main airline, has placed a firm order for five ATR 72-600 that will be equipped with the new Pratt & Whitney Canada engine. Deliveries are expected to begin in November 2022. The aircraft will replace the company’s ATR 72 fleet, currently comprising 5 ATR 72-500s. The company also has four A320s, two A320neos and one ATR 42-500. Since the company’s inception, more than thirty years ago, Air Corsica has always opted for the ATR to operate flights from Corsica.

Stefano Bortoli, CEO of ATR, stated in this regard that “at ATR we are very proud to continue to have an historic customer like Air Corsica”. On the other hand, Luc Bereni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air Corsica, added: “Since our first flight in the spring of 1990, when we existed as Compagnie Corse Mediterranee, our airline’s history is closely linked to that of ATR”.



