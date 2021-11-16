‘Preview’ of the Central Bank’s GDP indicates a 0.14% drop in the 3rd quarter and possible recession | Economy

The Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) of the Central Bank, considered the “preview” of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), registered drop of 0.14% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous three months.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

The Central Bank’s IBC-BR is an indicator created to try to anticipate the result of the GDP, but the official figures will be released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on December 2nd.

The result released on Tuesday (16) by BC was calculated after seasonal adjustment — a kind of “offset” to compare different periods.

The drop in the GDP preview in the third quarter happened after a retraction also in the three previous months, between April and June of this year. According to the institution, the IBC-Br registered a drop of 0.35% in that period (revised value).

With that, the indicator pointed to the possibility of a technical recession, which is characterized by two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction.

IBC-BR EVOLUTION (IN %) AGAINST THE PREVIOUS QUARTER, WITH SEASONAL ADJUSTMENT Source: CENTRAL BANK

In 2020, Brazil’s GDP fell by 4.1%, representing the biggest contraction since the beginning of the current historical series of the IBGE, started in 1996.

For 2021, financial institutions analysts project an increase of 5.3%, as well as the government.

According to the Central Bank, the level of activity measured by the IBC-Br dropped for the second month in a row in September, dropping 0.27% compared to the previous month. The indicator was calculated after seasonal adjustment.

EVOLUTION OF IBC-Br In % compared to the previous month (after seasonal adjustment) Source: Central Bank

In comparison with September 2020, the IBC-Br registered an increase of 1.52%;

In the January-September partial, the IBC-Br increased by 5.88%;

In the 12-month period up to September 2021, there was an increase of 4.22%.

The result released by the BC comes at a time when the country is trying to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

To try to avoid an even greater impact, the government announced last year a series of measures, with an impact of R$ 524 billion on public spending.

Last year, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, closed at a high of 4.52%, the highest since 2016.

The expectation of the financial market for 2021, according to a survey by the Central Bank, is that inflation will reach 9.77%.

The results of the IBC-Br are considered the “GDP preview”. However, the Central Bank’s calculation is different from the IBGE’s calculation.

The BC indicator incorporates estimates for agriculture, industry and the service sector, in addition to taxes, but does not consider the demand side (analyzed by the IBGE).

The IBC-Br is one of the tools used by the BC to define the country’s basic interest rate. With greater economic growth, for example, theoretically there would be more inflationary pressure.

In October, the BC raised the Selic rate to 7.75% per year. It was the sixth straight rise. With high inflation, the financial market forecasts that the basic interest rate will continue to rise, ending 2021 at 9.25% per year and 2022 at 11% per year.