Thamirys Andrade – 19:19 | updated on 11/15/2021 21:21



Fernanda Gentil, at the Zig Zag Arena Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Hosted by Fernanda Gentil, the program Zig Zag Arena recorded, this Sunday (14), the lowest audience rate since its debut, taking the channel to fourth place, behind SBT, Band and Record. The last time the Marinho network held such a position was in 2009.

According to information from Notícias da TV, SBT occupied the lead with 7.5 points at around 3 pm, followed by Band, with 7 rating points for the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix. Record TV, in turn, was in third place, with 6.2 points on the ibope.

In fourth place was the program led by Gentil, with 6.1 points. According to Contigo magazine, the station was already on alert for this Sunday, and had chosen ex-BBBs to reinforce the production.

