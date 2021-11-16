Providers want access to Oi’s sales agreement to operators

Regional internet providers ask Cade to make the agreement for the purchase of Oi public;

TIM, Vivo and Claro bought Oi’s mobile network in an auction held in December 2020;

Auction

The Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Service Providers (Telcomp), which represents the regional internet providers, asked the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to make public the draft of the agreement proposed by the Council for TIM, Vivo and Claro for the body antitrust approve the slicing of Oi’s mobile network among competitors. The request came from the association in an email attached to the process last Friday night (12), according to information from Agência Estado.

Read too:

The sale of Oi’s mobile network to rivals was agreed upon for R$ 16.5 billion in an auction held in December last year. Since then, confirmation of the operation awaits Cade’s approval. Regional providers see risks in market concentration, as many depend on the networks of large telecoms to provide their internet services, and therefore asked for information about the agreement.

Cade’s General Superintendence recommended approval of the agreement

Earlier this month, the General Superintendence of Cade recommended the approval of the deal, provided that it is accompanied by counterparts provided for in an Agreement on Control of Concentrations (ACC), such as the sharing of access networks, the leasing of spectrum and the offer of roaming to regional operators, among other points.

The problem, in Telcomp’s view, is that the details of the ACC have not been published. Cade made public only an opinion in which it presents the analysis of market concentration and the guidelines for the agreement to be signed with TIM, Vivo and Claro. But the association of providers considers this too little to be able to analyze the consequences for the sector. TelComp also asked to suspend the counting of the 30-day period for manifestations on the matter.

“The opinion of CADE’s general superintendence is quite generic as to what is covered by such ACC draft, so that it is absolutely impracticable for TelComp to carry out a proper analysis regarding the adequacy and sufficiency of the terms and conditions of such agreement to address the recognized competitive risks of the operation,” he added in a statement reproduced by Agência Estado.