Putin says US maneuvers in the Black Sea are “provocative”

posted on 11/15/2021 6:36 PM



(credit: RAMIL SITDIKOV)

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin this Monday (15/11) described the military maneuvers carried out by the United States and NATO in the Black Sea as a “provocation” during a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron , reported the Kremlin.

During the dialogue, Putin referred to the “provocative character of the large-scale maneuvers carried out by the United States and some of its allies in the Black Sea, which heighten tensions between Russia and NATO,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president appeared to be referring to the participation of several US military ships in maneuvers in the Black Sea that Moscow said last week was “monitoring” and that Putin called a “serious challenge”.

The statements were made against a background of growing tension over the conflict in Ukraine, a country bordering the Black Sea.

The situation in this region has been quite complicated since Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula from Crimea in 2014. For more than seven years, Ukraine has been in conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east of its territory.

The United States and the European Union have expressed concern about the recent deployment of Russian troops to the Ukrainian border.

In his telephone conversation with Putin on Monday, Macron expressed his “willingness to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” according to the French presidency.