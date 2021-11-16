Queen Elizabeth misses traditional event due to new health problem

Though Buckingham Palace and royals stress that Queen Elizabeth is all right, subjects are on alert after the announcement that the monarch has turned her back. The British Crown needed to manifest itself to clarify why the sovereign could not attend the traditional Sunday service, held this Sunday (11/14), at the Foreign Office.

In nearly seven decades of reign, she has only lost six tribute ceremonies: four because of royal tours and two because she was pregnant.

The palace revealed this morning that the Queen was “disappointed” at not attending the event in honor of victims killed in the First World War. “His Majesty is deeply disappointed to miss the ceremony,” a spokesman said in a statement.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the sovereign was hospitalized for one night and had to cancel the schedule to rest after a request from royal doctors. Elizabeth is 95 years old.

According to The Mirror, the palace insists the back injury is unrelated to the sovereign’s last hospitalization. In October, the royal institution was accused by the media of concealing the monarch’s true health.

Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital and had to undergo “preliminary investigations” for an unknown condition, which angered press and subjects alike. According to sources, doctors had released the queen to lead the nation in honoring the war dead.

The occasion would be Elizabeth’s first public engagement after going to the hospital. To The Mirror, an insider told: “It is the most unhappy time for Her Majesty, who recently took a short break in Sandringham, Norfolk, for a few days and felt rested and recovered upon returning to Windsor Castle. In conversation with royal doctors, it was decided that a back sprain can get worse with a car trip and a period of standing”.

future king

Who will ascend the British throne when the Queen abdicates or dies? Charles or William. While it is not known which of the two will assume command of the British throne, an episode that occurred this Sunday (14/11) drew attention and made the subjects bet on the Duke of Cambridge as the future king of the United Kingdom.

As Elizabeth was unable to attend the traditional Memorial Sunday service, Kate Middleton took the place of the sovereign.

The Duchess of Cambridge took over the center of the Foreign Office veranda, where the tribute to war victims took place. She stood between Camilla Parker and Sophie Rhys-Jones, wives of Princes Charles and Edward, respectively. Traditionally, the central position Kate has been in belongs to the queen.

As an event in honor of the deceased, the three members of the Windsor dynasty appeared on the balcony in black robes, as mandated by royal protocols.

In previous years, the queen used to stand between Kate and Camilla during Remembrance Sunday. Princes William and Edward, as well as Princess Anne, were also present at the tribute. The quartet stood at the bottom of the Foreign Office. First in line to the throne, Charles placed a wreath on the Cenotaph as protocol to represent the queen.

