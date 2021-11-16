Rafael Navarro forwards agreement to leave the club

Player, who scored the goal of Botafogo’s access, should not stay at the club in 2022

Author of the access goal of the Botafogo, Rafael Navarro should not remain at the club in 2022. According to the Ge, the attacker forwarded a hit with the Minnesota United, from Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 21-year-old will sign a three-season contract with the American team in the coming days, when club representatives will arrive in Brazil. the attacker will receive $1.5 million in gloves, about BRL 8 million.

Thus, the center forward’s last game at Nilton Santos Stadium will be against the Guarani, on December 28, for the last round of the Serie B.

This Monday (15), Navarro scored the turning point that gave the victory against Operário and Botafogo’s accession to Serie A again of Brazilian championship. During the party, the fans of the Glorious asked the attacker to remain.

With the contract ending at the end of the year, Navarro even talked to Botafogo for a renewal. However, the club and the athlete’s representatives did not reach an agreement and the main obstacle was the financial one.

Rafael Navarro celebrating Botafogo’s accession to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship at Nilton Santos Stadium Vítor Silva/Botafogo FR

With 14 goals and eight assists, Navarro is the player with the most participations in goals for Glorioso in the competition.

Now, the Rio de Janeiro club is aiming for the Series B title. Brazil of Pelotas in the next round and the Coritiba don’t win the CSA, O Glorious will be champion.