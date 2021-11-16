Railway falls on penalties for Santa Fe, stops in the semifinals and bids farewell to the dream of the tri

Railway was defeated by Independiente Santa Fe and fell in the semifinal of the competition

Railway and Independiente Santa Fe faced each other this Monday (15) at the Manuel Ferreira Stadium, in Paraguay, for the semifinal of the women’s Libertadores. With a 1-1 draw in normal time, the Colombians won 4-2 on penalties and advanced to the decision for the first time in their history.

In the quarter-finals, Ferroviária passed without difficulties by Cerro Porteño, by 3-0. Santa Fe, meanwhile, beat Avaí/Kindermann on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Grená team, current champions, arrived as a favorite for their place in the final. Current champion, the commanded by Roberta Batista were looking for the trichampionship.

The match put two teams that were in the same bracket in the first phase face to face. In the match for the third round, when the two teams were already classified for the quarterfinals, Ferroviária and Independiente Santa Fé drew 0-0, and the Brazilian team advanced to mata mata as leader of the bracket according to the tiebreaker criteria.

But, in the semifinals, a new script was written. In the first half, at 42 minutes, Gisela Robledo scored with a penalty.

Railway’s tie came at 30 of the final stage. In a beautiful free kick, Rafa Mineira scored a great goal and left everything the same.

In penalties, better for Santa Fe, who won 4-2 and advanced to the decision.

Championship status

With the result, Independiente Santa Fe goes to the women’s Libertadores final for the first time in its history. On the other hand, Ferroviária loses its chance to win the trichampionship.

It went well: Tapia

In the penalty shootout, Santa Fe won by 4-2. And much happened to goalkeeper Tapia. The archer defended one of the charges and was fundamental for the classification of the Colombians.

Railway and Santa Fe faced each other in the semifinal of the women’s Conmebol Libertadores Twitter/@LibertadoresFEM

next game

Now, Independiente Santa Fe is waiting for those who advance in the match between Corinthians x National which takes place on Tuesday (16), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.