Raphael Veiga dreams of the national team and says he has his eye on Flamengo: “To arrive prepared” | well friends!

One of the highlights of Palmeiras this season, midfielder Raphael Veiga was the guest of the show “Bem, Amigos!” this Monday, on SporTV, and he didn’t hide his anxiety about the dispute in the Libertadores final on November 27, against Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

With almost two weeks to go before the match, the Palmeiras player stated that he has been following some of the opponent’s matches to prepare for the decision.

Raphael Veiga says he’s already eyeing Flamengo for the Libertadores final

– We know it will be a very difficult and important game. Playing with Flamengo is always very difficult. We’ve been playing great games. There in the locker room we commented on some things from the games we saw. On the part of Palmeiras, of the entire committee, staff, look and tell us about the final game, not yet. Also because we have several Brazilian games ahead, we have played a game behind.

– I, particularly, whenever possible, I try to watch something to analyze some things so that we can be prepared. I think it will be a great game for us who are going to play and those who are going to watch.

Raphael Veiga still dreams of being called: “I keep doing my job and believing in an opportunity”

Raphael Veiga also commented on his dream of defending the Brazilian team and even playing in a World Cup.

– Who doesn’t dream of being called up for a World Cup? I keep doing my job and believing with an opportunity soon – he declared.

Raphael Veiga dreams of an opportunity in the National Team — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Palmeiras returns to the field on Wednesday, in the derby against São Paulo, at 20:30, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. With 58 points, the club was surpassed by Flamengo and occupies the third place.

