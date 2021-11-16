Ravi rebels against Christian and resigns; know why · TV news

The relationship between Ravi (Juan Paiva) and Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will go through a bad time in Um Lugar ao Sol. About to become a father, the driver will borrow money from his friend to help Joy (Lara Tremouroux). The protagonist will refuse to deliver the amount, and the young man will resign in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The friends’ relationship will start to turn sour on account of Ravi’s new romance with Joy. In the very first sex, the graffiti artist will get pregnant with the partner and will think about an abortion.

Without money, the teenager will get the amount from the driver with the excuse that she needs the amount to buy medicine for her brother. However, as the week progresses, Ravi will discover that he will be a father and will change her mind about terminating the pregnancy.

With his son on the way, the character played by Juan Paiva will start to worry about the well-being of Joy, who comes from a troubled family. Kindly, Ravi will borrow money from Christian.

Even full of money, the usurper will refuse to give the requested amount. The rich man’s denial will upset the driver, and he’ll rather resign than deal with who Christian has become after taking Renato’s place. The scenes will air on Friday (19).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

