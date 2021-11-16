“Red Dead Redemption 3” is practically confirmed by Rockstar

Red Dead Redemption 3 may be close to being announced by Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption is one of the most acclaimed franchises in the gaming world, and now it looks like we have almost an official confirmation of Rockstar Games’ third wild west game. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick caused a lot of fan hype by claiming that GTA and Red Dead Redemption are permanent franchises in an interview during a conference.

Strauss Zelnick compared Red Dead Redemption to the James Bond movies and stated, “I just saw the new Bond movie, it was great. And I would like every franchise to be like James Bond. There are a few precious entertainment franchises of any kind that fall into this category, but they do exist. And we think GTA is one of them, I think Red Dead is one of them, NBA 2K is obviously one of them.”

However, the evidence that Red Dead Redemption 3 is almost confirmed doesn’t end there. A programmer and head of AI at Rockstar Games blurted out in his LinkedIn profile that he’s working on RDR3. Likewise, in the description you can see that the producer has been working on vehicle artificial intelligence for “‎‎RDR3‎‎” and other projects for two years.‎

It will definitely be a long-awaited game for all fans of the franchise. Now, another game that is being more than expected is the Grand The Auto VI that every day that passes a new information takes over social networks. One of the latest information was that the game’s production is chaotic and that the game’s owner started making it from scratch in 2020 after numerous problems in its development.

Check out the Rockstar employee’s leak on his Linkedin below: