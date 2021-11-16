Referee appoints Deyverson as “the main cause of the conflict” at the end of Flu x Palmeiras

Deyverson, of the palm trees, was sent off after the end of the game against Fluminense, last Sunday. In the summary, referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira pointed out the center forward of Verdão as the “main cause of the conflict” that was installed on the pitch after the end of the match.

In the document written after the game, Caio Max described what happened on the maracanã’s lawn. Deyverson had received a yellow card at the start of the fight, being warned with the second after continuing in conflict with opponents. Fred, from Fluminense, was also expelled.

“After the end of the game, he pushes his opponent, Mr. Frederico Chaves Guedes, nº 09, in a continuous act to the 1st conflict, starting a new one. He continues, persistently, provoking his opponents with gestures and being the main cause of the generalized conflict. After being expelled, he immediately leaves for his dressing room, led by his teammates”, wrote the referee.

Thus, Deyverson will not be able to play for Palmeiras in the derby against São Paulo, which takes place on Wednesday, at 20:30, at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Dudu, who was sent off in the normal time after receiving the second yellow card, and Felipe Melo, suspended for the third yellow card, will also be low for Verdão at Choque-Rei.

