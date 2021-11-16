refund service starts working this Tuesday

The Special PIX Return Mechanism starts operating this Tuesday (16/11). The service enables the return of amounts in cases of well-founded suspicion of fraud or in situations where there is an operational failure in the systems of the institutions involved in the transaction. The payment system completes one year in operation today.

According to the Central Bank (BC), the return may be initiated by the payment service provider (PSP) of the receiving user, on its own initiative or at the request of the paying user’s PSP.

Since the release of the PIX, return functionality is available that allows the receiving user to return the amounts of a transaction.

There was, however, no provision for the return to be initiated by the receiving user’s relationship institution. Thus, until then, in an eventual fraud or operational failure, the institutions involved needed to establish bilateral operational procedures.

According to BC, the institution that makes a return using the mechanism will need to notify the user when the account has been debited. In addition, the transaction will appear in the statement of transactions.