Renato remembers 2015 at Corinthians and returns to score and assist in the same game

Renato Augusto had a goal and assist performance for Corinthians for the first time since the club’s magical final straight in the 2015 Brazilian Championship campaign. It was his second goal in Corinthians’ victory over Cuiabá, on Saturday, and the pass to Róger Guedes to make the third.

The assistance for shirt 123, by the way, was his first for the club in this return to Timão. Even though he has great performances in the period, the shirt 8 has not managed to turn his passes into goals in other games since the return.

The last time Renato had registered at least one assist and at least one goal in the same game with the Corinthians shirt was in the 4-1 victory over Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, in 2015.

On that occasion, Renato made the first and third Corinthians, in addition to giving Vagner Love the second of one of the great performances in Alvinegra in winning the seven-time national championship.

He achieved this feat on three other occasions with Timão’s shirt. The first was in 2014, when he gave a pass to Luciano and scored the second Corinthians goal in the friendly against the same Athletico, in the reopening of the Arena da Baixada.

Afterwards, for the Copa do Brasil that year, he opened the scoring and gave way to the other two goals in the victory by 3-1 over Bragantino. In 2015, he also opened the scoring and gave pass to the goals that closed the 3-0 triumph over Marília, scored by Fagner and Guerrero.

