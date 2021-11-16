Renné Senna’s daughter may have to pay more than R$3 million in inheritance tax | Rio de Janeiro

Before receiving her inheritance, however, Renata will have to pay a very high tax, the so-called transmission tax causes death and donation (ITCMD). This is a state tax, with a progressive rate, whose maximum value is 8%.

It would be in this range that Renata Senna’s inheritance would be taxed, which would represent a discount of BRL 3.4 million, according to the calculation of lawyers heard by g1

The other half of the inheritance is still in dispute between nine of Renné’s brothers, and Adriana Ferreira de Almeida, the widow who ordered the crime and sentenced to 20 years in prison, who was removed from the will, but can still appeal the decision.

The tax charged must have the percentage of the time when René died.

“ITCMD is a state competence, where the heir is a taxpayer. In Rio de Janeiro, the tax rate is progressive, starting at 4% up to a limit of 8% on the donated/inherited value. In general, the rate applied at the time of the taxable event is applied, that is, Renné died in 2007, the amount to be applied would be 4%, which was the percentage practiced at the time. The progression of the ITCMD rate is subsequent to 2007. But this only the State Treasury and the Courts will be able to determine whether the 2007 discount will be valid or the current maximum rate”, explains lawyer Adriana Marques, a specialist in tax law, at the office Moreira Souza Lawyers.

If the discount applied is that of 2007, the final value of Renata Senna’s inheritance must also change, as the amount left by the former farmer earned interest and increases arising from the sale of properties and assets.

According to Adriana Marques, it is not possible to predict a deadline for receiving this type of inheritance.

“That depends on the issuance of permits and the like”, he says about legal procedures for payment.

Mega-Sena award has grown in recent years

Part of the R$52 million Mega-Sena prize, won by Renné in 2005, has almost doubled in value.

In addition to the interest on the amount left by him in 2007, when he was murdered, the equity increased by BRL 10 million on account of the sale of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Farms, Sítio BR-101 and Fazenda da Posse, and more BRL 1.3 million for the sale of cattle, totaling R$87, 2 million.

Renné Senna, a former farmer from the interior of Rio de Janeiro and who became famous for taking the R$52 million prize from the Mega-Sena in 2005, was murdered on January 7, 2007. He was shot and executed in Rio de Janeiro. door of a bar he used to frequent in Rio Bonito.

According to the investigations and the court decision, Adriana Ferreira de Almeida, then Renné’s wife, was the mastermind of the crime and hired former security guards to kill her husband. The bullets hit the back of the head, left temple, left eye and chin of the millionaire.