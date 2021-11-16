Repercussions of results from CVC, Cosan, Vibra and more balances; Embraer signs contract to sell jets and more highlights

The corporate news this Tuesday (16) highlights the balance sheets of Vibra Energia (former BR Distribuidora) (VBBR3), Ânima (ANIM3), CVC (CVCB3), Cosan (CSAN3), Enjoei (ENJU3).

After closing, pay attention to the numbers of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), Méliuz (CASH3), Boa Vista (BOAS3), Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3), Espaçolaser (ESPA3), Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) and Mosaico (MOSI3) .

Also on the radar, Simpar (SIMH3) acquires 100% of UAB Motors, which sells premium brand vehicles such as BMW and Land Rover.

Embraer (EMBR3) announced a contract with Overland Airways for the sale of up to six E175 jets.

Suzano (SUZB3), in turn, obtained approval for commercial use of herbicide-tolerant eucalyptus.

Check out the highlights:

Anima (ANIM3)

Ânima (ANIM3) reported net income attributable to controllers of R$13.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 763% compared to the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income was R$58.6 million, up 195.8% on an annual basis.

The company’s student base grew 168.5% in the quarter, totaling 310.5 thousand students.

Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Vibra Energia (former BR Distribuidora) (VBBR3) reported net income of BRL 598 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 78.5% compared to the BRL 335 million reported in the same period in 2020. The data were released this Monday (15), after the close of trading in the United States. Today, there were no negotiations at B3 due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday.

According to the company, the result was influenced by the higher gross profit in the period as a result of higher volumes sold and higher sales margins.

Credit Suisse highlights that the company reported very strong results in 3Q21, with an adjusted Ebitda and an Ebitda margin above market consensus and largely outperforming its competitors.

In the future, according to the bank, there are reasons to believe that Vibra can further improve margins, given the better competitive dynamics in the retail segment and also the company-specific efficiency gains that will come into effect in 2022. The bank maintains its assessment outperform for Vibra shares, and target price of R$32.

Bradesco BBI commented that Vibra reported a solid quarter, surpassing expectations, driven by a strong increase in fuel oil sales to the thermal segment, which has very high gross margins. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Vibra shares and a target price of R$31.

Cosan (CSAN3)

Cosan (CSAN3) reported adjusted net income of BRL531 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 6.5% from BRL498.5 million a year ago.

According to the company, it is mainly a reflection of the “better operational performance of Raízen, driven by the Renewables segment, and of Compass, showing the resumption of economic activity”.

Morgan Stanley says that Cosan’s results were good, with pro-forma adjusted Ebitda above estimates, thanks to better-than-expected results at Raízen, Compass and Moove, partially offset by lower-than-expected numbers at Rumo and at corporate segment.

The bank says it likes the combination of growth and cash-generating assets in Cosan’s portfolio, which can fund a robust shareholder compensation program or new investment opportunities through its new funds arm. The bank maintains an equal-weight valuation (perspective of valuation within the market average) for Cosan’s shares, and a target price of R$29.60.

Credit Suisse commented that Cosan reported solid numbers in the third quarter of 2021, with an emphasis on Ebitda 2% above consensus. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Cosan’s shares, and a target price of R$29.

With gas ([ativo=CGAS5)

A Comgás (CGAS5) apresentou alta de 127,9% no lucro líquido do terceiro trimestre de 2021 sobre o mesmo período do ano passado, ficando em R$ 655,904 milhões.

CVC ([ativo=CVCB3])

CVC (CVCB3) released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, with a loss of BRL 83.811 million, a decrease of 61.1% compared to the negative BRL 215.559 million in the same period in 2020.

Bradesco BBI points out that the results were still weak, but on the way to recovery. The 75% sequential growth in confirmed bookings shows that there is pent-up demand and, despite some lag in total bookings (boarding) versus confirmed bookings (sales), shipments are taking place, which alleviates revenue concerns.

In addition, management informs that domestic reserves in the fourth quarter are at levels similar to those in 2019. “However, the headache of canceling pre-COVID reservations remains, as there is a remaining balance of BRL 830 million”, evaluate the analysts. On the positive side, there is a recovery with lower cancellations and a lower share of pre-Covid shipments.

Overall, CVC bookings and revenue performance are broadly in line with the number of passengers and available seat capacity reported by Gol airline in the third quarter of 2021, with Azul and Gol exhibiting optimistic views on the domestic market (leisure and corporate), but more conservative in the international business, as the devaluation of the real is leading to an increase in airline tickets. So while momentum is improving, visibility remains limited, analysts say. BBI maintains a neutral recommendation, with a target price for 2022 of R$20.

I got sick (ENJU3)

Enjoei (ENJU3) reported its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, with a loss of R$23.256 million, an increase of 185% compared to the loss reported in the same quarter of last year, which had been of R$8.147 million.

The impact came from general and administrative expenses, up 106%, reflecting the increase in salaries and charges (+117%), due to collective bargaining and increased headcount, in addition to the higher line of depreciation and amortization (+68%) and high in technology services, which is the heart of the business (+295%).

Sinqia (SQIA3)

Sinqia (SQIA3) reported net income of R$ 3 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), which represents a growth of 248.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result is mainly due to the improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) and the financial result.

Net revenue totaled R$92.1 million in 3Q21, an increase of 74.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

In the first financial statement after going public (IPO), Kora Saúde recorded a loss of BRL 14.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a profit of BRL 13.2 million compared to the same period of the last year.

The result was impacted by the increase in financial expenses, mainly due to the settlement of a significant part of accounts payable for the acquisition, informed the company, in the statement accompanying the performance.

In relation to the nine months of the year, ended in September, Kora Saúde reported net income of BRL 19.8 million, a decrease of 4.09% compared to the same period in 2019.

The adjusted Ebitda in the same period was R$ 78.4 million, an increase of 67% in relation to the one calculated between July and September 2020. The Adjusted Ebitda margin was 24.2%, a decrease of 6.1 percentage points (pp. ) compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Itaú BBA wrote that like the results of other players in the hospital sector, Kora’s results were affected by the rapid drop in admissions for Covid-19, which was not accompanied by an equally rapid recovery in elective procedures. Thus, the bank maintains an outperform valuation for Kora’s shares, and a target price of BRL 12.

Bradesco BBI commented that Kora (KRSA3) reported poor results in the transition to post-Covid-19, due to a combination of a significant reduction in hospitalizations for Covid-19 with the gradual normalization of other procedures. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Kora’s shares, and a target price of BRL 12.

Heringer (FHER3)

Heringer (FHER3) posted net income of BRL 101.317 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1,330% compared to BRL 7.085 million in the same period in 2020, despite the negative impact of the net exchange rate variation in the quarter.

Hail (SLED4)

Saraiva (SLED4) posted a net loss of R$17.13 million in the third quarter of 2021. A year earlier, the company had recorded a loss of R$27.01 million.

Intercement

Intercement had net income of BRL 73 million in the third quarter of 2021, a reduction of 31% compared to the same period in 2020.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar (SIMH3), the holding company that controls JSL, Movida, Vamos, CS Brasil, Original Concessionárias and BBC, announced yesterday (12) the acquisition, through its subsidiary Original Holding SA, of 100% of UAB Motors, which has stores of vehicles from brands such as Honda, Toyota, Land Rover, BMW etc.

In a statement to the market, the company said that the purchase will significantly expand its operations in the dealership sector, especially in the sale of light, new and used vehicles. The transaction still needs approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the automakers. UAB Motors was valued at R$510 million.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer (EMBR3) announced this Monday the sale of three new E175 jets to Overland Airways, from Nigeria, with purchase rights for another three aircraft of the same model. The 88-seat aircraft, with a premium-class cabin configuration, will begin shipping in 2023. The contract value is US$299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised. The announcement of the deal was made during the Dubai Air Show.

CPFL (CPFE3)

CPFL (CPFE3) submitted to CVM last Friday (12) the request for registration of a public offering for the acquisition of common and preferred shares (OPA) issued by CEEE-T through the sale of control.

The OPA request is still subject to registration and authorization by CVM and B3.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) informed that it was selected to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), of the New York Stock Exchange, in the World and Emerging Markets portfolios.

The bank said that it has been participating in the Emerging Markets category, without interruption, since its creation in 2013.

Suzano (SUZB3)

Suzano announced that the National Technical Biosafety Commission (CTNBio) has approved for commercial use a new genetically modified herbicide tolerant eucalyptus, developed by FuturaGene.

The new eucalyptus gives the characteristic of tolerance to the herbicide glyphosate, widely used in the forest sector for over 30 years during the initial stages of planting.

According to a statement, the technology will allow a more efficient use of the product in the plantations, reducing input costs and the carbon footprint, in addition to better conditions for field workers.

San Carlos (SCAR3)

São Carlos (SCAR3) acquired the São Paulo – Panamby convenience center for R$ 27.5 million.

The deal was carried out by Best Center, a subsidiary of the company, leader in the convenience center segment in Brazil.

