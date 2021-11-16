Residential solar energy grows 53% in the year, driven by the increase in the electricity bill – Economy

RIO – The increase in Brazilian electricity bills this year – which has reached 25%, mainly due to the water crisis – gave an extra boost to solar energy residential. According to data from Solar Franchises Portal, the generation capacity of panels installed on roofs, facades and small land across the country jumped from 4.7 gigawatts (GW) in January to 7.3 GW in early November, an increase of 53%. This power is equivalent to a little more than half of the generation capacity of the Itaipu plant (14 GW).

In total, the solar generation capacity in the Brazil reached 12 GW last week, including both residential projects and large power plants. This means just under 7% of all Brazilian energy generation capacity, 180 GW. “The evolution of this market confirms that consumers are increasingly aware of the need to seek sustainable solutions to face high electricity tariffs and climate change”, says the CEO of Portal Solar, Rodolfo Meyer.

Estimates are that the adoption of solar energy will reduce electricity bills by at least 50%, reaching 90% in some cases. Although the investment in solar panels is not low – a complete basic project costs around R$ 15 thousand, according to data from Portal Solar -, the investment ends up paying off in a period of five years, on average.

For this reason, expectations are that the growth of this segment will continue to accelerate, as energy tariffs should continue to rise next year. The projection of National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), as informed by the state, is that the accounts have an average increase of 21.04% next year.

“We are at an accelerated pace of growth despite the adversities of the national economic scenario. For 2022, not even the increase in equipment prices should stop solar energy in Brazil”, says Meyer.

Investments

According to the Brazilian Association of Solar Energy (Absolar), this energy source has already brought to Brazil more than R$ 60 billion in new investments since 2012. “Large solar plants generate electricity at prices up to 10% of the price of emergency fossil thermoelectric plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries currently, two of the main responsible for the tariff increase on consumers”, says the president of Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia.

According to the Association, since 2012, solar generation has avoided the emission of 13.6 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation. The source represents only 2% of the Brazilian electricity matrix, but the forecast is for growth in the coming years in Brazil and in the world, and could become the main energy generator by 2050.

Sauaia highlights that, in addition to helping to reduce energy bills, solar energy can be installed faster than other sources. “It only takes a day of installation to transform a home or business into a small, clean, renewable and affordable electricity generation plant.”

Currently, large-scale solar plants are the sixth largest source of generation in Brazil, with projects in operation in nine states, in the regions North East (Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí and large northern river), Southeast (Minas Gerais and São Paulo) and Midwest (Tocantins).