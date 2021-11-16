Resisting Merchants Ask Santa Claus to Recover Gift – Economy

Henryk Grochowski, the fourth generation to run Lalka Bombons, is already preparing new hires and even opening branches: a taste of success (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/Da press)

Families are already making plans for the New Year’s Eve dinner. The newlyweds dreamed of the wedding ceremony again. In the sweetstores, the consumer started to place orders again and frequent the counters, moving the production and the cash register. After 20 months of successive losses, trade in Belo Horizonte seems to be showing the first signs of effective recovery – the result of the advance in vaccination and the improvement in the indicators of the pandemic.

As long as the path to resumption is clear. Even for those who kept their breath in the crisis – a privilege of few sectors, such as supermarkets –, the marathon is challenging. The expectation, however, that year-end sales, especially at Christmas and Black Friday, will boost trade throughout 2022, halting the historic drain on bankruptcies that, according to the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism ( CNC), extinguished 9.55 thousand mining projects in 2020.

In a cautious but optimistic tone, the president of the Chamber of Store Directors of Belo Horizonte (CDL/BH), Marcelo de Souza, makes positive forecasts for the next three months. He bets on the flexibility of economic and social activities in the city, which reach the highest level in almost two years, but, above all, on the power of the 13th salary in 2021.

“Last year, we had a meager year-end, among other factors because many people did not go shopping with the full 13th value in hand. Many workers had their contract suspended by the company (authorized by the government due to the state of public calamity) and thus received the benefit at a lower value. Therefore, they had less money to consume. This year, this is equalized. Another very good news is that the state government started to pay the 13th on time, which means R$ 800 million more injected into the economy”, calculates the leader.

“We are talking about a push in retail. A kind of light at the end of the tunnel. Of course, given all the loss accumulated by trade so far and the current economic scenario, with inflation and unemployment, we still have a long journey of difficulties ahead of us until the sector returns to profit as before”, he ponders.

For the Black Friday discount mega-event, scheduled for November 26, the last Friday of the month, the CDL/BH calculates a 6% increase in sales compared to 2020. The average purchase ticket in the capital is estimated at R$261. 72. The expectation that each consumer buys two products, totaling R$ 523.52.

For Christmas, the entity forecasts a 5% increase in sales, with an average ticket of R$ 101, a level similar to that of 2019. The CDL/BH also highlights the increase in temporary trade contracts, which began in September and should continue heated until the end of December.

Doura resists from father to son



A traditional chocolate and candy brand in the capital of Minas Gerais, Lalka is organizing new contracts for the next 30 days, in addition to opening branches in and outside of Minas Gerais. Henryk Grochowski, the fourth generation to run the business, founded in 1925, predicts that this Christmas will be “one of the best in recent years”. “The idea is to open at least two more wholesale outlets in the interior and one more kiosk in the Del Rey shopping mall”, predicts the businessman who currently has five outlets in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Davidson Jnior, manager of Neuza Noivas, says that the negotiation allowed the company to survive, which took the opportunity to carry out old projects and now wants to celebrate again

(photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/Da press)

Lalka is part of the select group of businesses that prospered during the pandemic. Grochowski says that the crisis provided an opportunity for expansion for the company, which multiplied online sales and even exports. The brand’s famous apple candies and “kiss” now reach Canada and the United States.

“The difficulty gave us the strength to get out of inertia and change the business. The main change was in the digital part. We hired a team to take care of our website and, today, we expand sales throughout Brazil. Until then, our range was more local. It worked out very well”, celebrates the owner.

The old relationship with the clientele also helped to keep the bakery upright. “ Just spend half an hour in one of the stores to see. We have very loyal customers, who have been buying with us since the time of weighing scales. Today, these people’s grandchildren also come to us. This relationship, fortunately, was not lost while the stores were closed”, emphasizes Grochowski.

Supermarkets and the islands of prosperity



For the Roma Plus supermarket chain, with activities that began 20 years ago in Belo Horizonte, the balance of gains and losses during the epidemic was also positive. In August of last year, the company opened yet another branch in Bairro Dom Cabral, Regio Noroeste de Belo Horizonte – the eighth of the group.

The expansion follows the good moment of the sector which, according to the Associação Mineira de Supermercados, had revenues of R$ 41.39 billion in 2020, an increase of 10.97% compared to 2019. And, in the first half of 2021, the accumulated growth was 3.88% compared to the same period last year.

The leap was even more expressive for the neighborhood supermarket sector. A survey released in June by Nielsen consultancy showed that, in the first quarter of 2021, markets that do not belong to large retail chains, such as Roma Plus, grew 21.2% in value and 9.4% in volume

Roma Plus’ partner-director, Jos Luiz Oliveira, makes optimistic projections for Christmas and Black Friday. He hopes to profit mainly from the sale of drinks, meats and canned goods. “At the end of the year, we are also betting on the sale of our own products, such as pizzas and bread. We had to suspend the offer of these items for a long time, as the sanitary rules did not allow tasting inside the store. Now, with the flexibility, we are going to resume production. We are even opening vacancies in the bakery sector”, says the retailer.

The biggest difficulty faced by the business, points out the manager, is the competition with sharks in the supermarket sector. Especially in light of inflation – the index accumulated in 2021 is already 6.9%. “We don’t have so much working capital to operate under these conditions”, says the supermarket.

He explains that the famine ends up putting pressure on two fronts: it increases the cost of running the business, in expenses such as logistics, transport and rent, in addition to the cost of the merchandise itself. “This increase cannot be fully passed on to the consumer, whose purchasing power is already very low. If we do, he runs away. The profit margin, then, ends up being very tight. Very large networks manage to get around this situation better, as they buy astronomical quantities at a much better price from suppliers. The result is a higher profit margin and more attractive parish prices. Medium and small businesses cannot do this. Surviving in this jungle is not easy”, says Oliveira.

To maintain themselves, small networks bet on convenience. “The price we offer may not be the best in the city, but we are located in residential neighborhoods, which the consumer uses not to stock up on products, but for small, day-to-day purchases”, says the administrator.

Time to celebrate again



On Rua Padre Pedro Pinto, in the Venda Nova region, a pink castle houses another solid business, which has not only withstood the biggest recession in the events sector in the last 30 years, but is also planning new branches and diversifying its product line.

Specializing in services for weddings, parties and graduations, such as clothing rental, makeup and photography, Neuza Noivas reopened its doors a little over six months ago, as soon as BH and other municipalities in the Metropolitan Region announced the gradual release of events. Since then, the teams’ agenda has not been empty.

“We still haven’t recovered the results of the previous pandemic period, when we reached more than 20 brides a day, besides godmothers, trainees and pages. But we have already reached at least half of this daily demand, and we are confident for the end of this year and the beginning of next year”, says manager Davidson Junior.

For November and December, the employee is enthusiastic about the resumption of the graduation parties canceled in 2020. For the first half of next year, the bet is on the resumption of weddings. “We are even having a certain difficulty in reconciling our availability with the clientele’s schedule”, says the manager

He emphasizes that the main secret of the enterprise’s survival was flexibility. “We went after the clients, one by one, to renegotiate contracts. We waived fines, improved payment terms. With this, we were able to avoid converting the cancellation of many parties into a postponement. In the end, 40% of the contracts were canceled, but 60% stayed with us. We consider this a victory. Or enough for us not to go broke or fire a single employee,” says Davidson.

Almost half of the event companies in the state were not so lucky. A survey carried out by the Minas Gerais Association of Events and Entertainment of Minas Gerais (Amee) pointed out that, until June this year, 46% of the sector’s businesses were bankrupt.

With the good movement observed in the resumption, the studio is studying opening branches in cities in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, such as Nova Lima and Santa Luzia. Meanwhile, take the opportunity to renew the product line. “While it was not possible to organize events, we took an old project off the ground, to create our own wedding dresses collection. It was our dream. Now, our brides, if they want, can get married dressed in totally exclusive pieces, designed and designed by us”, celebrates the manager.