Retailers go to ‘fintechzação’ By Estadão Content



Retailers go to ‘fintechzação’



Amidst the screams of vendors and customers always carrying bags with all kinds of clothes, the Brás neighborhood, in the central region of São Paulo, has become one of the main points of commerce in the capital of São Paulo. No wonder, the region is one of the most concentrated micro-entrepreneurs in the city: there are 5,000 stores and around 4,000 clothing manufacturers spread over 55 streets in the neighborhood. On average, 300 thousand customers circulate there per day. Soon, with so many people wanting to sell and buy, fintech Pagmoda, founded in November 2020, saw the opportunity to offer financial services, from digital accounts to card machines, to merchants who do business there on a daily basis.

Linked to the Vab group, of the Lojão do Brás chain and the Feirinha da Concórdia chain, Pagmoda has already lent R$ 7 million and rented 400 small machines to businessmen in the region.

Whether it’s to win over a certain audience or bring facilities to customers, there is a movement in Brazilian retail to create more and more financial products. It is the so-called “fintechzation” of the sector. Companies such as Magazine Luiza (SA:), Mercado Livre (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Via (SA:) (owner of Casas Bahia), among others, have been operating in this area for some time. But now, retailers with much smaller investment capacity also want a bank to call their own.

To make this wish come true, there are a number of companies and consultancies providing this type of service called “banking as a service” (BaaS), which is nothing more than the outsourcing of bespoke financial services.

This is the case, for example, with the consultancy A&S Partners. Among its specialties is that of structuring digital banks for companies such as Pagmoda. According to Wagner Moraes, founding partner of the consultancy, this is a no-return movement to retain customers. “The cost is getting smaller. With an investment of R$ 3 million to R$ 5 million, a company is already able to open its digital bank”, says Moraes.

It was the path adopted by Pagmoda. Fintech’s target audience is small entrepreneurs from Brás, many of them foreigners, who have little or no credit history. That is, that public that big banks pay little attention to.

To better understand customers, the company created a way to carry out the credit assessment and thus define the interest rates. “As Pagmoda is part of the Lojão do Brás group, we have the Concórdia fair with more than 2,000 shopkeepers who rent our spaces and who want access to these financial products, but were unable to,” says Márcio Campos, general director of Pagmoda. The company also wants to operate in the concession of credit to consumers, but which can only be used in the region of Brás.