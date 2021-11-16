Rger Guedes equals Pedrinho’s goals and has Corinthians’ best average at Neo Qumica Arena

Striker Róger Guedes equaled Pedrinho’s number of goals for Corinthians last Saturday at the Neo Química Arena. Scorer of the third goal in the 3-2 victory over Cuiabá, the 123 shirt rocked the net for the sixth time at the Corinthians stadium since being signed by the club.

As he reached the mark in just eight games, Guedes now boasts the best goal average among all Corinthians players who have played at the stadium, with 0.75 goals per game in his account.

Who comes closest to him is the center forward Paolo Guerrero, who played there between 2014 and 2015, scoring 15 goals in 25 matches. The Peruvian average, however, is 0.60 goals per game. Guedes can go blank for another match that will follow with a higher average.

The comparison between Róger and Pedrinho is noteworthy because they work in almost the same sector of the field, but on different sides. As shirt 123 has a more offensive tendency, while Terrão’s spawn preferred to be a point guard, the difference is clear in the numbers.

It is worth remembering that Róger Guedes scored a goal on the spot also with Criciúma’s shirt, in 2014, which does not count. If taken into account, he would already have the same number of goals from names like midfielder Luan.

Artillery of Neo Química Arena

Player goals goals per game Games jo 28 0.39 71 Romero 27 0.26 103 jadson 24 0.21 112 warrior 15 0.60 25 rodriguinho 14 0.18 76 Vagner Love 13 0.21 61 Mauro Boselli 12 0.32 37 Lucian 11 0.28 39 Gustavo 9 0.26 34 Gustavo Silva 9 0.21 42 Elijah 9 0.20 46 fanner 9 0.05 199 Renato Augusto 8 0.15 52 Fabio Santos 8 0.15 54 Vital Matthew 8 0.08 98 malcom 7 0.21 33 luan 7 0.18 39 Marquinhos Gabriel 7 0.15 47 clayson 7 0.11 65 Gil 7 0.06 114 Roger Guedes 6 0.75 8 Lucca 6 0.20 30 Bruno Henrique 6 0.11 53 Danilo Avelar 6 0.11 57 Balbuena 6 0.10 61 Peter 6 0.08 77

