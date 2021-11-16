Rger Guedes reveals annoyance for playing fake 9 and praises Renato as a midfielder: ‘The best of Brazil’

In Corinthians’ last match, Renato Augusto returned to the team’s midfield, after a period being tested as a reference in attack. The change benefited the player, who scored a great goal and gave a nice assist for Róger Guedes also to score against Cuiabá. About this testing phase, shirt 123 revealed that he made a request to Sylvinho to leave the center forward position.

“When I was 9, it was Sylvinho’s request, to be false 9, move a lot. But it bothers me not to catch the ball, I need to catch the ball, otherwise I end up disconnecting from the game. Naturally, the center forward is more there to define, as we weren’t having many chances I was bothered. He opted for Renato, who would leave the area a little further. I feel more at ease (open), I can make the machete, especially when there’s Jô. I played as a second striker in China and at Atlético-MG.”, said Guedes, in an interview with the program good friends, of BandSports, reinforcing Renato Augusto’s speech about acting as a fake 9.

The duo is part of the quartet that joined Timão in half a year, along with Giuliano and William. The two came from Chinese football, where they played for different teams. Róger Guedes celebrated the opportunity to play alongside Renato who, according to the striker, is the best midfielder in activity in Brazil.

“Everyone knows, Sylvinho also knows, that he is the best midfield playing in Brazil. I couldn’t wait to play with him, the amount of goals he gave to the Chinese was a joke. If he was on my team, I would I would be even richer”, joked Guedes.

With a total of six goals so far wearing the Alvinegra shirt, the forward scored all the goals inside the Neo Química Arena. Despite the favorable moment at home, the athlete recognized the importance of repeating goals playing as a visitor.

“A very big difference, the crowd pushes. I played without fans and couldn’t wait to debut, for me I had to have fans in the debut (against Palmeiras) too, which was an excellent game and I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Anxious to score an away goal, being honest. There are five against green teams and one against Bahia, I hope that against Flamengo the first one comes out of the house,” added the forward.

Corinthians and Flamengo face off this Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm, for the 33rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, at Maracanã.

