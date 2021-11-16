Rger Guedes reveals dream of going to Europe and believes in a spot in Seleo playing for Corinthians

Author of one of the goals that gave Corinthians the victory against Cuiabá, Róger Guedes revealed that he returned to Brazil thinking about a call-up for the Brazilian national team. According to shirt 123, playing for Timão is a dream and can help him get to Europe too.

“That was the thought of returning. I see myself in the national team. I want to play my role at Corinthians and with everyone’s help, I think I can do it. I have the dream I have there, back there, of going to Europe. China appeared, I still have it today. I didn’t do it wrong, I thought about the financial part. I came back young, I’m only 25 years old. Now it’s up to me to go to Europe and get a Brazilian team”, said, in a very sincere way, the striker in an interview with good friends, gives BandSports.

At the club since the end of August, the player is experiencing a good phase. So far, there are 14 games played, six goals scored and fifth place in the Brazilian Championship. For Róger, his passage at Corinthians is “working out”.

“I think it’s a team that worked. I had a dream to wear this shirt, thank God it’s working, and I hope to continue helping the team in this Brasileirão”, he commented.

In addition to all that, Róger Guedes also spoke about the strength of the Faithful. For shirt 123, the Corinthians fans are “different”. In just a few months at the club, the striker has already gained nearly 800,000 followers on his social networks.

“Dimension cannot be compared. Flamengo and Corinthians are the biggest. The proportion is very large, they fill the stadium, they don’t stop singing, they sing more when we score. They help us a lot on the field. applaud the 90 minutes, unlike many fans. It’s different.”, concluded Roger.

