Rico confesses that he “didn’t see anything” in Bil Araújo’s swim trunks

Rich Melquiades made an unusual confession to Bil Araújo this Monday afternoon (15), in The Farm 13. After a new discussion with Dayane Mello and Valentina Francavilla, the comedian explained that the model talked about the model’s penis, and stated that he did not think he would be “too big”.

“I spoke together. We commented that they didn’t see anything in their swim trunks…”, started the pawn, which was denied by Mouse’s former assistant. “You [Valentina], not. I helped too. I also said that I didn’t see anything in the swim trunks. For when [o vídeo] go there, don’t say: ‘Oh, he said that she said, but she didn’t say that he said that too’”, he said.

Between laughs, Bil Araújo reacted to the confession made by Rico Melquiades. “Nobody ever complained, no. It’s okay“, he replied, who joked when he stated that he would look for the same doctor that singer Tiago Piquilo resorted to for penile augmentation surgery. “I think I’ll go to Tiago’s doctor [Piquilo]”, shot.

“It was me and she who spoke [que você tinha um pênis pequeno]”, repeated Rico. “I can’t believe I’m living this”, said Gui Araújo, laughing. “Neither do I, old man. Me neither”, said the ex-BBB.

