Rio has a long holiday with more visitors since the beginning of the pandemic, and tourists and locals flock to the beaches

RIO – São Paulo lawyer Luciana Lopes Dolci, 42, had an unused credit with an airline, accumulated due to restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the scenario improving due to the advance of vaccination, which reduced the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations, she had no doubts: she took advantage of the Proclamation of the Republic holiday to spend a week in Rio, a city she still didn’t know.

— In São Paulo, the mask is still mandatory, but here it has been released in the open air. And we see that, unfortunately, not everyone adheres to the protocols for indoor environments. But it’s okay. I think that those who come, at this moment, have to take a little risk and take the precautions they deem necessary, which is what we are doing. We only travel because we have a complete vaccine cycle, for example. Little by little we need to return to some normalcy, both for our heads and to help revive the economy – explained Luciana, who arrived in Rio last Thursday with a friend and will stay in town until Wednesday.

This Monday morning, the two enjoyed the sun in Ipanema, where the shore was completely taken over by locals and tourists. It was difficult even to find a space on the sand without beach huts. A reflection of the occupation of the hotel chain, which, in the city of Rio, reached 95%, according to data from the Rio de Janeiro Hotel Association (ABIH-RJ), making the long holiday the best for the sector since the beginning of the pandemic .

Most visitors, like Luciana, come from the state of São Paulo, followed by those from Minas Gerais. With the limitations for international travel even more present, ABIH-RJ estimates that 98% of tourists who came to Rio for the holiday are Brazilian. Even so, it is once again common to hear foreign languages ​​in the main tourist attractions, especially visitors from the United States and South American neighbors such as Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

The sidewalk was also busy Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

In the city of Rio, holding the city’s Marathon and Half Marathon helped boost hotel room occupancy. The neighborhoods with the greatest demand, according to the association, are Leme, Copacabana, Ipanema, Leblon, Flamengo, Botafogo and São Conrado, all in the South Zone; Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone; and the Center.

“We are celebrating the best long holiday since the pandemic began. The marathon, without a doubt, is a major event that brought many visitors, but we already felt a significant increase in general demand, which only reinforces our expectations for a summer that will consolidate, once and for all, the resumption of tourism — says Alfredo Lopes, president of the Municipal Accommodation Means Union (Hotels Rio) and adviser to ABIH-RJ.

The resumption did not only take place in the capital. The tourist resorts Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region, and Paraty, in the Costa Verde, also registered a hotel network occupancy above 90%. Arraial do Cabo and Búzios, also in Região dos Lagos, had an equally positive performance, with 85% of the accommodations booked, the same rate achieved by Miguel Pereira, in Vale do Café.

— In addition to Costa do Sol and Costa Verde, the regions of Agulhas Negras, Serra Verde Imperial and Vale do Café are registering excellent hotel occupancy rates. This shows that there is demand for both coastal and mountain attractions, indicating that the natural diversity of Rio, and the multiple experiences provided by its 92 destinations, attracts visitors — celebrated Gustavo Tutuca, Rio’s State Secretary for Tourism.