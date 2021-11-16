Rio-Niterói Bridge is reopened after being closed in both directions, in the early afternoon of Tuesday

RIO — Both directions of the Rio-Niterói Bridge were closed in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, due to an occurrence in the Central gap, towards Niterói. The roads have already been cleared, but the crossing time is 50 minutes, towards Rio, and 1h36m towards Niterói.

According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), traffic is intense with retention stretches from the access to the Central Gap. Teams from Ecoponte and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) are on site.

Rio-Niterói bridge was closed in both directions Photo: Thiago Freitas

On the 5th, an accident involving two trucks and five passenger cars on the Rio-Niterói Bridge, towards Rio, left two people seriously injured. The victims were even trapped in the hardware, but were removed and rescued to hospitals in the region.