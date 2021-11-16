Riot Forge reveals Song of Nunu and another game inspired by the universe of LoL

In a series of news this Tuesday (16), Riot Forge unveiled two new games in development within the League of Legends universe by singleplayer studio. The first one will be Song of Nunu and the other one doesn’t have a name, but Riot confirmed that the “future game that takes place in the region of Demacia”.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story premieres in 2022. The single-player game will be released for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (on Steam, on GOG.com and the Epic Games Store). Check out the official trailer below.

Continue after advertising

The entire plot will take place with champions Nunu and Willump on an epic journey in search of Nunu’s missing mother. Other information has not yet been detailed, but should appear soon by Riot Forge itself.

We separate some more screenshots of the game officially released by the company below.

The second game is more mysterious. In a release released for the company, it only says that “Riot Forge also promised a future game that takes place in the region of Demacia”, without detailing names, titles, champions or release date.

Apparently, we’ll have to wait a little longer to know what the studio’s next bet will be.