Riot Launches New Games and Announces More LOL Universe Titles for 2022 | sports

In addition to the titles already available, the company announced two more games based on the League of Legends (LOL) universe: CONV/RGENCE, which had also been revealed in 2019, and Song of Nunu. Both are scheduled for release in 2022, with no defined date yet.

🎮 RiotX Arcane enters new phase with rewards and pre-season

2 of 4 The novelty Song of Nunu will arrive in 2022, as will CONV/RGENCE. Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem are available now — Photo: Press Release/Riot Forge The novelty Song of Nunu will arrive in 2022, as well as CONV/RGENCE. Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem are available now — Photo: Press Release/Riot Forge

Ruined King is an RPG developed by Airship Syndicate and led by comic artist Joe Madureira. The game’s story takes place in two regions of Runeterra: Sentry Waters and Isle of Shadows. The player will have available a very curious group of LOL champions, they are Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke.

The title is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Playstation 4 (PS4) for R$ 129.99, while on PC (via Steam, GOG.com and Epic Games Store), it costs R$ 69.99. Soon, the game will also be released for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S.

3 of 4 Ruined King will tell a story involving Miss Fortune and other known LOL champions — Photo: Press Release/Riot Forge Ruined King will tell a story involving Miss Fortune and other known LOL champions — Photo: Press Release/Riot Forge

It is worth noting that Ruined King also has a deluxe digital edition for R$ 109.99 (PC) or R$ 179.99 (console), as well as a collector’s edition, which costs US$ 129.99 (about R$ $715). It includes an illustrated book, an exclusive sketch by Joe Madureira, a 12-inch vinyl record with the soundtrack, a fabric map of Sentina Waters, a notebook, a pen and a mug of Sentina Waters. It is noteworthy that this edition is not available in Brazil.

Another release of the day is Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm game developed by Choice Provisions. The new title puts players in charge of the champion Ziggs, who will have to explode his bombs in time to the music to overcome the obstacles of each stage.

4 of 4 Ekko’s 2D platform game will arrive in 2022, as will the title that features Nunu and Willump in the lead — Photo: Press Release/Riot Forge Ekko’s 2D platform game will arrive in 2022, as will the title that features Nunu and Willump in the lead — Photo: Press Release/Riot Forge

Unlike Ruined King, Hextech Mayhem only comes on the PC, for R$29.99, and on the Nintendo Switch, for R$41.99. The title will also be released in the future for Netflix Games, Netflix’s platform that makes games available to subscribers of the service.