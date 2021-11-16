Rostec unveils unmanned Checkmate in video – Cavok Brasil

Russian state corporation Rostec unveiled an unmanned modification of the Checkmate 5th generation light tactical aircraft developed by the Sukhoi Company of the United Aircraft Corporation.

The unmanned version of the Checkmate fighter jet was shown in a new video posted Nov. 15 on the Rostec State Corporation and United Aircraft Corporation YouTube channels, as well as in new informational material.

The protagonist of the video seen below, an air force commander from a foreign country, describes the advantages of the 5th generation aircraft and the design philosophy.

The Checkmate light tactical aircraft developed by the Sukhoi Company (part of Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation), Russia’s first fifth-generation single-engine aircraft, was first unveiled in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 air show. The main characteristics of the aircraft are its low visibility, low cost of flight hours, open architecture and high performance in terms of “value for money”.

It is positioned as an alternative to the US F-35A Lightning II and Sweden’s JAS39 Gripen E/F. Checkmate’s potential market is estimated at 300 units. In addition to the domestic market, the plane can be directed to countries in Africa, India and Vietnam. The plane, likely designated as the Sukhoi Su-75, will be assembled at a factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Checkmate has stealth capabilities and is equipped with an intra-fuselage compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles (a payload of more than seven tons). The single-engine fighter can reach a supersonic speed of Mach 1.8, has a combat range of 2,800 kilometers and is capable of hitting up to six targets simultaneously.