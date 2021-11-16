Rubro-negros anticipate ‘AeroFla’ for Libertadores final | Flamengo



2019 AeroFla took thousands of red and black people to the streets – Gilvan de Souza / Arquivo O Dia

Published 11/15/2021 5:01 PM

Rio – Flamengo’s fans’ party to support the team towards the Libertadores final, on November 27, against Palmeiras, will have to take place five days in advance. Previously scheduled for the 24th, the already traditional AeroFla before the decision will be held this Friday (19), when the cast leaves Rio de Janeiro for Porto Alegre and, from there, goes straight to Montevideo.

The plane with the rubro-negro delegation is scheduled to take off at 18:00 at Galeão Airport, but the concentration of fans will start earlier at two points: at the Fundão BRT station, at 14:00, and at Ninho do Urubu gate, at 3 pm In the first, fans will depart at 3 pm for the Galeão Cargo Terminal, where the Flamengo bus will arrive. Those who went to the CT will stay there until the vehicle leaves, scheduled for 4 pm.

← We are going to walk to the airport with the help of security agencies. We intend to make a party as beautiful as it was in 2019 and we would like the Nation to be on our side. Let’s give all the best vibe to the team and go in search of the title – explains Dário Loureiro, one of the organizers of the event.

One of the organization’s biggest concerns is security. In 2019, the party ended in confusion at Galeão, and that is why Dário has already contacted some authorities to try to prevent this from happening again. In addition, he had meetings with heads of some organized fans.

– It was just verbal contacts, but we will try to maintain the respect and peace to do everything in an organized way so that there is no use of force by public security. Everyone who will be there will be there to support, cheer, and not fight. We just want to support our team in this trip – said the organizer.

Before leaving for Montevideo, where they need to arrive at least 72 hours before the final, on the 24th, by determination of Conmebol, Flamengo will face Corinthians, this Wednesday (17th), at Maracanã, and then go to Porto Alegre to face Internacional, on Saturday (20), and Grêmio, on the 22nd, in a game postponed for the second round of the Brazilian Nationals. Before the change, instead of Tricolor Gaucho, Rubro-Negro would face Sport, in Pernambuco.