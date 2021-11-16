Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem are released today by Riot Forge

Another sequence of news is arriving by Riot Forge this Tuesday (16). League of Legends singleplayer game studio has revealed that Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem will be released today, both games previously announced by the studio.

The surprise is the arrival of Ruined King, which until then had no release date. It will be available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (on Steam, GOG.com and the Epic Games Store). The game will be available soon for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and can be updated for free by anyone purchasing the PS4 or Xbox One version. Check out the official trailer below.

“The story takes place in two regions of Runeterra: Sentina Waters, a lush port city that is home to sea monster hunters, gangs and smugglers from around the world, and the Isles of Shadows, a land cursed by a deadly Black Mist that haunts the island and corrupts everyone who comes into contact with it”, reveals Riot in a press release.

“To defeat a mysterious common enemy, players will form an unusual group of League of Legends Champions: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke”, he adds.

Hextech Mayhem also officially arrives today. The game was officially unveiled last week and features a new rhythm runner title developed by Choice Provisions, creators of the BIT.TRIP series. It will be officially available for Nintendo Switch and PC, and will later be released on Netflix’s mobile app.

The official launch trailer is below.

“In this game set in the League of Legends universe, players will have to do bomb jumps and unleash bomb attacks to the rhythm of an immersive soundtrack to dodge obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuse — all to trigger a chain reaction explosive and satisfying that will cause the most pure chaos”, explains the company in a press release.

Also this Tuesday (16), Riot Forge revealed two more titles involving the universe of League of Legends. It is Song of Nunu and another game in Demacia. Check out more about them right here at Mais Esports.