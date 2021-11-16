Rumor suggests multiplayer will be released today (15)

[ATUALIZAÇÃO] Confirming the rumors spread by fans this Monday morning (15), Microsoft has previously released the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite, as part of Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Celebrations.

The multiplayer mode, completely free for anyone on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X or PC, was scheduled to be released on December 8, when the game will be released in campaign mode (which will cost R$249).

However, fans had identified changes to the source code of the Halo Infinite page in the Microsoft Store, which already indicated that multiplayer was likely to be released by surprise today.

The source code released on Twitter reveals the date “2021-11-15”. Another post showed a supposed countdown that would end today, but which had already been taken down.

The countdown got taken off the website just a couple hours ago, but here’s a photo pic.twitter.com/hMUc73Qp8T — Volts PC (@Volts_PC) November 13, 2021

Check out our album that reorganizes the entire chronology of Halo games to explain what’s next in Infinite.

And also check out our special about 20 years of Xbox, with interviews with several executives who took care of the console at Microsoft Brazil over the years, as well as journalists, developers and members of the community.

