Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and The Rock boast record on Netflix TV News

The most expensive film in Netflix’s history, Red Alert lived up to the investment. Starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, the production had the best premiere of an original feature on the streaming platform.

According to the actors in the production, Alerta Vermelho is the film with the biggest debut in the history of Netflix. Despite not disclosing the release data, Gal, The Rock and Reynolds went to social media to brag about the feat.

In addition to thanking all members of the production, the actress also emphasized the audience. ”You guys are amazing, and that’s why we make these movies. [Estou] very grateful and excited,” said the Bishop’s interpreter.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper – Courage Without Limit and A Spy and a Half), the film also features Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Three Stooges) and Ivan Mbakop (Paths of Memory ) in the cast.

While Netflix does not confirm the continuation, the ending of Red Alert itself indicated the sequel. In the plot, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and John Hartley (The Rock) must work together to find Cleopatra’s third egg (69 BC-30 BC) before Bishop (Gal).

After finding the artifact in the jungle of Argentina, the criminal is surprised by the truth. Supposedly best FBI agent, Hartley never worked for the authorities. In reality, he and Gal’s character formed the Bishop.

The pair leaves the criminal to the authorities and sells the three pieces to a billionaire. In an act of revenge, Booth manages to block and reset the couple’s bank balance.

With no options, they need to take action once more. Alongside Booth, the pair will commit another crime. This time, the most wanted thieves in the world will break into and rob the Louvre museum in Paris.

