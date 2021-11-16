Salvador Labor Judge recognizes deliveryman’s relationship with application company | Bahia

A decision by the 11th Labor Court of Salvador recognized a work relationship between a delivery person and Uber Eats. The decision is made by judge Fernanda Carvalho Azevedo Formighieri.

The decision is based on an action by the worker Genilson Machado de Brito, who claimed to have been unfairly dismissed from Uber Eats.

The judge recognizes that the work performed by Genilson Machado Brito meets the requirements of article 3 of the CLT, which determines that any individual who provides “service of a non-contingent nature to an employer, under his or her dependence and upon salary, will be recognized as an employee “.

The decision also determines that Uber Eats sign and write off Genilson’s Work Card, with the date of admission and dismissal and highlighting the last remuneration in the amount of R$879.51.

The employer’s action was carried out on the initiative of the Caminhos do Trabalho project, a partnership between the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) in defense of the rights of workers from various categories, such as deliverymen and call center workers .

In addition to the recognition of the relationship, Uber Eats was ordered to pay R$9,845.66 to the delivery person, in addition to an additional R$495.85 in fees and R$265.62 in costs on the value of the conviction.

