Samsung and Android 12: See which phones will get the One UI 4

This Monday (15), Samsung announced that the Galaxy S21 line of phones is the first to receive the One UI 4, a new interface based on Android 12. Available from today, the update will also be available for previous versions and other lines such as Galaxy Note, Galaxy Z and Galaxy A, in addition to compatible tablets.

A previous schedule, released on the company’s forums, already provides an estimate of when cell phones should be updated. The list, however, may vary depending on the availability of the device: either by direct distribution or by service providers, for example. As such, the dates are not exact, and the update may arrive sooner or later than the stated period.

Galaxy S and Note



Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra (February 2022)

Galaxy S20 FE (February 2022)

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra (February 2022)

Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+ (March 2022)

Galaxy S10 5G (March 2022)

Galaxy Note10 and Note 10+ (March 2022)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also receive the One UI 4 with Android 12.

Galaxy Z (folding)

Galaxy Fold (February 2022)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (February 2022)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (December)

Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G and Z Flip 3 (January 2022)

Galaxy A



Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A72 (February 2022)

Galaxy A52 (March 2022)

Galaxy A52 5G (March 2022)

Galaxy A52s 5G (February 2022)

Galaxy A42 5G

Gaaxy A51 (May 2022)

Galaxy A71 (June 2022)

Galaxy A32 5G (June 2022)

Intermediaries of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines will also receive Android 12 in the coming months.

Galaxy A01 (July 2022)

Galaxy A02 (August)

Galaxy A12 (July 2022)

Galaxy A02s (July 2022)

Galaxy A22 (July 2022)

Galaxy A32 (July 2022)

Galaxy A11 (August 2022)

Galaxy A21s (August 2022)

Galaxy A03s (August 2022)

Galaxy M (and tablets)

Galaxy M52 5G (May 2022)

Galaxy M31 (June 2022)

Galaxy M51 (June 2022)

Galaxy M21s (June 2022)

Galaxy M62 (April 2022)

Galaxy M22 (June 2022)

Galaxy M32 (June 2022)

Galaxy M31 (June 2022)

Galaxy M12 (August 2022)

Galaxy Tab S6 and S6 Lite (May 2022)

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ (February 2022)

Galaxy Tab A7, A7 Lite (June 2022) and XCover Pro

Samsung’s new interface promises more privacy to users.

It is worth considering that Samsung has extended its period of updates for Galaxy phones. In terms of security, models that were released from 2019 onwards will receive security updates for four years. On the other hand, Samsung also offers three years of Android updates for recent models.

The list of models that can be compatible with the new Android 12 and One UI 4 could also be expanded in the coming weeks. For the beginning of January, the company is expected to announce new cell phones, such as the Galaxy S22 line and an S21 FE. For now, Samsung’s list brings a total of 26 devices that will receive the update soon.