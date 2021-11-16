Santista Bruninho gets advice and encouragement from center forward Ricardo Oliveira

The famous Bruninho participated in the official Santos podcast this Monday afternoon. Invited alongside the idol Ricardo Oliveira, the boy who already works in the youth teams of the club alvinegro received advice and encouragement from the experienced center forward.

“Is it your dream to be a soccer player?”, Oliveira asked, listening to the boy’s confirmation. “If that’s your dream, it’s yours alone. In it, only you are. Everything that happens around you will affect you only if you allow it. Don’t stop being a child. You are nine years old, don’t miss this opportunity. You have to play, have fun”, he advised.

Bruninho was harassed by fans in Vila Belmiro when he asked for the shirt of the goalkeeper from Palmeira Jailson. The episode caused a commotion in the middle of football and the boy received messages of support from clubs and athletes, including the star Neymar, whom got to know.



“I think one day I’ll be watching you on television and thinking I’ve already been with you. Put positive things in your head, enjoy your family and never stop dreaming. Bruninho, be happy, be a child, dream and run after your goals. One day, I’m sure it will do it”, advised Oliveira.

The boy listened attentively to the center forward’s speech and, at the end, thanked: “Thank you. God bless Ricardo Oliveira a lot”. A fanatical fan of Santos, Bruninho had already had contact with the player at CT Rei Pelé and Vila Belmiro.

Winner of the 2015 and 2016 editions with the Santos shirt, Ricardo Oliveira scored 92 goals in 173 games. At 41 years old, the center forward plans to resume his career in January 2022 and have the dream to end his trajectory at the club alvinegro.

