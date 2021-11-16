Santos faces lantern to end “seesaw” in Vila and break four-month fast | saints

Santos lives a “seesaw” in Vila Belmiro. In a game, you win. In the other, it loses. It was like that for the last six appointments. However, this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), Fábio Carille’s team has the ideal opportunity to stop this irregularity and break a four-month fast, precisely in the final stretch of the season.

This midweek, Santos receives the Chapecoense lantern in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, and has the chance to pack the second straight win at home this season. To hit this streak would be to repeat something last achieved in July.

1 of 2 Vila Belmiro before Santos x Athletico — Photo: Publicity/Santos FC Vila Belmiro before Santos x Athletico — Photo: Publicity/Santos FC

Facing Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão, and Independiente, for the Sul-Americana, Santos won for the last time two straight victories as home team. Hurricane fell 2-1 in Vila, while the Argentines lost 1-0 to Peixe.

Since the triumph against Independiente, Santos played 13 times as home team. In this cut of games, the team won five games, drew three and lost five. Irregular performance, toned down in the last six appointments for the season.

+ Read more news about Santos

Best moments of Santos 2 x 0 Bragantino for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Winning a game and losing another in a row in Vila, therefore, has become routine at Santos in the last two months. Now, against the worst team in the Brazilian Nationals, Peixe has a great opportunity to rock and breathe in the competition in which they are still fighting against relegation to Serie B.

Santos arrives to face Chapecoense in 12th position and with 39 points, three above Juventude, the first team in the most unwanted region of the table.

The victory against the lantern, thus, brings the team closer to ensuring their permanence in Serie A for 2022 and alleviating the pressure on the squad in the final weeks of Brasileirão.