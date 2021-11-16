São Paulo and Santos guarantee a place in the round of 16 of the Paulista U-20; see the clashes | soccer

The final round of the second phase of the São Paulo U-20 Championship, played this Monday afternoon, defined the last classified and the clashes of the round of 16.

São Paulo and Santos entered the field still at risk of elimination, but guaranteed their place with victories over Capivariano and Taubaté, respectively. (see all results below).

1 of 1 São Paulo x Capivariano bid for the under-20 Paulista — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net São Paulo x Capivariano bid for the under-20 Paulista — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

The main rout of the day came from Palmeiras, who applied 10-0 on Vocem and advanced with the best campaign among the remaining 16.

The round of 16 take place in round-trip games – the FPF will still disclose dates and times. The best classified play the second game at home. It’s the only advantage.

In case of two draws or a win for each side with the same goal difference, the decision goes to penalties.

See how the crossings were, taking into account the overall classification in the sum of the phases:

(1) Palm trees x São Caetano (16)

(2) Mirassol x Capivarian (15)

(3) Railway x Port. Santista (14)

(4) São Paulo x Desportivo Brasil (13)

(5) Corinthians X São Bernardo FC (12)

(6) Ponte Preta x Santos (11)

(7) Marília x Guarani (10)

(8) Audax x West (9)

Check out all the results of the last round: