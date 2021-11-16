São Paulo cast and Muricy Ramalho meet with members of organized fans | São Paulo

Players and members of the board of directors of São Paulo met with members of the main organization linked to the club this Tuesday. The fans have already been allowed to enter the CT of Barra Funda.

Independente selected ten members to join the club and meet with the group. According to fans, all took Covid-19 to be authorized. The expectation is that coach Rogério Ceni and the cast leaders will participate. Other fans are already at the CT’s door.

The members of the organization asked for the presence of players Miranda, Reinaldo, Luciano, Tiago Volpi and Bruno Alves. Muricy would be the representative of the board, while Rogério Ceni would be a member of the technical committee.

However, the players Miranda, Reinaldo, Luciano and Bruno Alves, and soccer coordinator Muricy Ramalho participated in the meeting. Ceni did not attend, as well as President Julio Casares, who was in appointments in Morumbi.

More news from São Paulo:

+ See attackers’ x-rays

+ Club postpones voting of new statute

1 of 2 São Paulo fans after meeting at the Barra Funda CT — Photo: José Edgar de Matos São Paulo fans after meeting at the Barra Funda CT — Photo: José Edgar de Matos

Training this Tuesday will only be at 4 pm. The entire cast is expected to perform at around 3:30 pm.

There was a demand from the fans in terms of results and attitude in the matches. They also stressed that there will be support at this troubled time and the fight against relegation. The members of the organization stayed around 1:30 am at the meeting.

São Paulo is going through a great crisis and is at serious risk of relegation in the Brazilian Championship. The moment was aggravated after the rout at home by 4-0 to Flamengo, last Sunday, in front of more than 40 thousand tricolors.

On Wednesday, Tricolor will play the derby against Palmeiras, at 8:30 pm, at Allianz Parque.

São Paulo fans leave the Barra Funda CT after meeting