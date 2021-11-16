São Paulo Grand Prix raised R$ 549 million in three days, study points out

by

The São Paulo Grand Prix of Formula 1 ended last Sunday (14) with a turnover of R$ 549.2 million, according to a survey by the Tourism and Events Observatory of São Paulo Tourism (SPTuris). The value considers three days of the event.

The study, commissioned by the city’s Municipal Sports and Leisure Department, also indicated that business in the city of São Paulo grew 51.9% over the three days. In addition, the Grand Prix was responsible for generating 8,200 temporary jobs in São Paulo, with the sector of tourism being the most impacted.

The GP did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. The average expense of tourists was BRL 4,545.57, 54.4% higher than in 2019, an edition that registered a total turnover of BRL 361 million. Expenses include accommodation, transport, food, shopping and leisure.

Among the 1,214 respondents, 33.8% said they will take advantage of their visit to watch the Grand Prix and stay until Monday (15), the date on which the Proclamation of the Republic holiday is celebrated.

According to the organizers of the Formula 1 event, the total audience that attended the Interlagos Autodrome was 181,711 people. More than 150,000 tickets were sold, the largest amount in the last 10 years. Regarding the feeling of sanitary security, 89.5% of the interviewees thought the event protocols were adequate.

The race featured the victory of Lewis Hamilton, who runs for Mercedes, and dropped out of tenth place after taking two penalties over the weekend. The Brit paraded the Brazilian flag after the victory, and managed to get even closer to Max Verstappen in contention for the title of the year.

    Lewis Hamilton wins the São Paulo Grand Prix and celebrates as Ayrton Senna, a tribute to the former Brazilian sport idol driver. 11/14/2021.

    The English driver Lewis Hamilton from the Mercedes team is seen before the race for the São Paulo Grand Prix held at the Interlagos Autodrome on the Formula 1 world circuit in the 2021 season. 11/14/2021

    Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira is seen circling the pits during visitation before the race at the São Paulo Grand Prix held at the Interlagos Autodrome by the Formula 1 world circuit in the 2021 season. 11/14/2021

    Drivers during a parade before the São Paulo Grand Prix race held at the Interlagos Autodrome by the Formula 1 world circuit in the 2021 season. 11/14/2021

    The governor of São Paulo, João Dória, poses for photos next to former Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen before the race for the São Paulo Grand Prix held at the Interlagos Autodrome on the Formula 1 world circuit in the 2021 season.

    São Paulo Grand Prix trophy for the Formula 1 world circuit in the 2021 season. 11/14/2021

    Drivers compete for positions after the start of the São Paulo Formula 1 GP, at the Interlagos Autodrome, in the south of São Paulo, this Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021. 11/14/2021

