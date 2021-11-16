São Paulo starts using anti-drone weapon to prevent air deliveries to prisons | National Newspaper

The state of São Paulo started using a new weapon to prevent drones take cell phones and drugs into prisons.

The gun is big. It weighs about 12 kilos, and looks like those from sci-fi movies. But it doesn’t fire bullets or a laser beam.

In a demonstration, the prison guard points to the sky looking for drones. After warning that the target has been located, the anti-drone system, which matches detection of radio frequencies and waves, audio and optical sensor.

The device emits a frequency that interrupts communication between the clandestine equipment and the criminal who was in control. Thus, the agent starts to command the drone. And you can, for example, keep it flying until the battery runs out. The drone falls and is destroyed. Or, determine the landing near the agents. Another option is use the drone to locate the criminal.

“It can trigger a function that causes the drone to return to the place it came out of, and then we can arrest the drone operator too”, explains Nivaldo César Restivo, secretary of the penitentiary administration.

Two drones were shot down while flying over the State’s Central Penitentiary

Drones began to fly over São Paulo’s prisons in 2019. With the pandemic and the suspension of visits for one year, it became more difficult to pass drugs and cell phones through the main prison gates. The criminals increased use of technology.

In 2019, sixteen drones were seen flying over penitentiaries in the state of São Paulo. Last year there were 158. And nine pieces of equipment were intercepted in the two years. One of them was carrying packages of drugs into the prison. Another took at once twenty cell phones and chargers.

The first four anti-drones weapons in Brazil cost BRL 2.8 million. As São Paulo has 176 prisons, the Department of Penitentiary Administration defined criteria for the distribution of weapons.

“We have tabulated the units that suffered the highest incidence of the use of drones and that is where this equipment will be directed”, explains Nivaldo.